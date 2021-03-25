The Military Sealift Command Air Force Container Ship, MV Captain David I. Lyon (T-AK 5362) is moored at Naval Base Guam for offloading cargo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Billy Ho)

USCG Issues Changes to MSIB on Wearing Masks on Commercial Vessels

The Coast Guard has published Change 1 to Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 02-21 to provide updated guidance on the requirement for wearing masks on commercial vessels in Executive Order (13998) issued by the President on January 21, 2021.

Change-1 to this MSIB reflects the inclusion of sea ports, provides additional information on applicability for mask wear in the marine transportation system and includes links to Coast Guard and CDC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) pages.

Additional guidance can be found at the Coast Guard FAQ web page.

Read more at USCG

