USCG Issues Changes to MSIB on Wearing Masks on Commercial Vessels

The Coast Guard has published Change 1 to Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 02-21 to provide updated guidance on the requirement for wearing masks on commercial vessels in Executive Order (13998) issued by the President on January 21, 2021.

Change-1 to this MSIB reflects the inclusion of sea ports, provides additional information on applicability for mask wear in the marine transportation system and includes links to Coast Guard and CDC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) pages.

Additional guidance can be found at the Coast Guard FAQ web page.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 13 times, 1 visits today)