On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy launched the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) first ever Industry Day events to bring companies together to help build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system. The event follows the FAA’s recent Request for Information seeking an integrator to lead this major modernization effort.

Secretary Duffy and Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau called on the nation’s top innovators and companies to bring forward the best ideas, technologies, and expertise to modernize U.S. airspace.

“We are at a moment in time where we can truly make a difference in our air traffic control system by building it brand new,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Bringing in the best and brightest to provide critical feedback on our plan will help ensure we get this right and are able to move at lightning speed. I appreciate all the industry leaders who participated this week and look forward to working together fix our aging system.”

“We’re all here today as part of a commitment to take bold steps to build a new world-class air traffic control system,” said FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “A system that is grounded in safety, driven by innovation and prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The original announcement can be found here.