spot_img
82.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityIndustry News

USDOT and FAA Invite Top Innovators to Help Build Next-Gen Air Traffic Control

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Secretary Duffy giving remarks at Industry Day on June 10, 2025 (Photo: USDOT)

On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy launched the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) first ever Industry Day events to bring companies together to help build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system. The event follows the FAA’s recent Request for Information seeking an integrator to lead this major modernization effort.

Secretary Duffy and Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau called on the nation’s top innovators and companies to bring forward the best ideas, technologies, and expertise to modernize U.S. airspace.

“We are at a moment in time where we can truly make a difference in our air traffic control system by building it brand new,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Bringing in the best and brightest to provide critical feedback on our plan will help ensure we get this right and are able to move at lightning speed. I appreciate all the industry leaders who participated this week and look forward to working together fix our aging system.”  

“We’re all here today as part of a commitment to take bold steps to build a new world-class air traffic control system,” said FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “A system that is grounded in safety, driven by innovation and prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
DHS Know2Protect Campaign Spurs Student Report, Leads to Former Teacher’s 7-Year Sentence for Child Exploitation
Next article
RAND: Risk Analysis Highlights Metaverse Concerns Over Child Exploitation Crimes
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals