Violation at 30,000 Feet: In-Flight Sexual Assaults

While no two incidents are the same, this article will identify common patterns of sexual offenders onboard aircraft, recommend best practices for investigators, and offer real case examples. Increased awareness about offender mindset can provide a broad and creative toolbox when investigating these crimes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates most perpetrators of sexual violence are known to the victim. However, sexual assaults on airplanes stand out because the victims usually do not know their assailants.

