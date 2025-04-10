49.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

Virginia Man Cited by Police After TSA Intercepts Loaded Gun at Washington Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This loaded firearm was detected by TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport on April 6. (TSA photo)

A Sterling, Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) intercepted a firearm among his carry-on items on Sunday, April 6.  The 9mm caliber handgun was loaded with 14 bullets. It was intercepted three days after a Leesburg, Va., man was caught with his gun at the airport.

The firearm was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit alerted on his carry-on bag. TSA officers identified the firearm inside the man’s bag and notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who confiscated the firearm and cited the traveler.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to see individuals bringing loaded guns to our checkpoints,” said Eric Beane, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for the airport. “Firearms have been prohibited from being carried into the cabin of airplanes long before TSA ever existed, so this is certainly nothing new,” he added.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
TSA Partners With Police, U.S. Army on Security Exercises
Next article
TSA Intercepts Handgun in Man’s Carry-on Bag at Pennsylvanian Airport
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals