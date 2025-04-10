Virginia Man Cited by Police After TSA Intercepts Loaded Gun at Washington Airport

A Sterling, Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) intercepted a firearm among his carry-on items on Sunday, April 6. The 9mm caliber handgun was loaded with 14 bullets. It was intercepted three days after a Leesburg, Va., man was caught with his gun at the airport.

The firearm was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit alerted on his carry-on bag. TSA officers identified the firearm inside the man’s bag and notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who confiscated the firearm and cited the traveler.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to see individuals bringing loaded guns to our checkpoints,” said Eric Beane, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for the airport. “Firearms have been prohibited from being carried into the cabin of airplanes long before TSA ever existed, so this is certainly nothing new,” he added.

The original announcement can be found here.