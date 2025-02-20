Virginia Woman Cited by Police After Loaded Gun Intercepted at Washington Dulles International Airport - HS Today

A Haymarket, Va., woman was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) intercepted a firearm among her carry-on items on Tuesday, Feb. 11, one day after they detected a handgun in the carry-on bag of a Winchester, Va., man. The woman’s .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.
The firearm was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit alerted on her carry-on bag. TSA officers identified the firearm inside the woman’s bag and notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who confiscated the firearm and cited the traveler on a weapons charge.
“I’m extremely proud of our officers for their continued focus on our mission, and at the same time I’m highly disappointed that travelers keep showing up at our checkpoints with their guns,” said Eric Beane, TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director for the airport. “When someone carries a firearm to one of our checkpoints, they are introducing a security threat into the entire airport environment. There’s truly no excuse for bringing a deadly weapon to our checkpoints because you can’t carry it onto a flight.”
The original announcement can be found here.