Watertown and Massena Airports Get New 3-D Checkpoint Scanners

New state-of-the-art advanced technology computed tomography checkpoint scanners (CT) that provide 3-D imaging have been installed at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Massena and Watertown International Airports.

The new units provide critical explosives detection capabilities at each checkpoint.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this machine at Watertown and Massena Airports will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

This new technology creates such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

