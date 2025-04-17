West Virginia Man Charged After Attempting to Take Flashbang Grenade Through Airport Security

A resident of Morgantown, West Virginia, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced last Thursday.

The one-count Indictment named Zachary Vincent Velling, 26, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment and public information from the Allegheny County Police Department, on November 12, 2024, Velling entered airport security at the Pittsburgh International Airport and placed his carry-on luggage through the x-ray machine. Representatives with the Transportation Security Administration noticed a suspicious object within Velling’s luggage, which officers from the Allegheny County Police Department ultimately determined to be a MK24 MOD 0,6 Bang/Flash diversionary hand grenade. The grenade is a firearm and destructive device under federal law that was not registered to Velling in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Velling was previously charged in relation to this incident in the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas with possession of an offensive weapon and criminal attempt. Those charges have been dismissed as a result of this federal Indictment.

“Attempting to pass through airport security with any firearm or destructive device poses an unacceptable risk of harm to the innocent traveling public,” said Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti. “This danger is heightened when, as in this case, the destructive device is possessed illegally. We are steadfast in our commitment to work with our partners at the FBI, ATF, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, and Transportation Security Administration to ensure safe air travel.”

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Mark V. Gurzo is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Allegheny County Police Department; Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office; and Transportation Security Administration conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment.

The original announcement can be found here.