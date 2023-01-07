Woman Arrested for Assaulting Security Screening Personnel at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

A federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico has returned an indictment charging Nathalia Carolina Rosado with interfering with security screening personnel at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The indictment was unsealed upon her arrest on January 4, 2023.

According to court documents, on November 24, 2022, Rosado assaulted two federal airport and air carrier employees who had security duties within the airport, and such assault interfered with the performance of duties of the employees and lessened the ability of the employees to control the access to the aircraft jet bridge and preventing entry of an unauthorized person into the secured area. The indictment alleges that Rosado, a Spirit Airlines passenger, assaulted two Spirit Airlines employees while attempting to force her way into the jet bridge after she had been removed from the plane.

“Incidents like this are unacceptable and dangerous because they not only put the federal employees at risk, but all of the people at the airport, employees and travelers,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “Airport employees work each and every day to keep the flying public safe, and law enforcement authorities will also remain vigilant so that those who break the law will be brought to justice.”

“Airports are crucial to our economy and society in general. They facilitate tourism, trade, connectivity, economic growth, provide employment and enable a rapid response when disasters occur,” stated Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, San Juan Field Office. “Airport security is almost synonymous with national security, and behavior such as this is dangerous. The FBI is vigilant and will respond aggressively to events such as these. We urge travelers to be safe and respect the safety of other travelers, to avoid facing federal charges.”

If convicted, Rosado faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Olinghouse is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Department of Justice