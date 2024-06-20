68.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

Woman Caught with Loaded Gun at Huntington Tri-State Airport Checkpoint

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This handgun was intercepted at the TSA checkpoint inside a traveler’s carry-on bag on June 10. (TSA photo)

A Laeger, W.Va., woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport with a loaded firearm in her carry-on bag on Monday, June 10. The .22 caliber pistol was loaded with five bullets including one in the chamber.

TSA officers halted the screening process and immediately notified the police, who responded to the checkpoint and permitted the woman to return the firearm to her vehicle.

Guns are not permitted to be carried into or through the security checkpoint and now the woman faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“It is disappointing to see travelers continue to bring their firearms to our checkpoints instead of properly packing them for a flight,” said John C. Allen TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “If you want to travel with your firearm, all that we ask is that you pack it the right way for a flight. It is a fairly simple process. For starters, it needs to be unloaded. Pack the unloaded gun in a hard-sided locked case. Take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare that you want to fly with it. The airline will make sure it is transported to your destination in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight. It really is that easy.”

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Shreveport Airport TSA Intercepts 7 Firearms This Year
Next article
Kristina Dorville Joins FS-ISAC Global Board of Directors
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals