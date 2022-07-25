77.4 F
Woman Fires Gun Inside Dallas Love Field Airport

A member of the Dallas Police department nearby quickly engaged with the suspect, firing their weapon and hitting the woman in the lower extremities.

By Homeland Security Today
(Dallas Love Field photo)

On July 25, 2022, at approximately 11:00 AM, Dallas Police responded to a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.

The preliminary investigation determined Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off at the airport near and walked inside the terminal. Odufuwa went inside a women’s restroom and a short time later comes out into the ticket counter area and fires a weapon several times. A member of the Dallas Police department nearby quickly engaged with the suspect, firing their weapon and hitting the woman in the lower extremities.

There were no passengers or DPD officers who were injured. The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

The Dallas Police Department and FBI are investigating the incident.

Dallas Police were assisted by the FBI at the scene, with their Evidence Response Team on scene, and assisting DPD with witness interviews.

The investigation is continuing.

Read more at the Dallas Police Department

