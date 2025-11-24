The Free Drone Tech Stack Changing Public Safety

Public safety agencies across the U.S. are quietly adopting a powerful combination of tools that deliver real-time drone video, telemetry, and operational awareness—without the price tag usually associated with commercial situational awareness platforms. The Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), paired with the UAS Tools plugin and the MediaMTX streaming server, is emerging as a highly capable, ultra–cost-effective ecosystem for fire, law enforcement, and search-and-rescue missions.

Unlike many commercial offerings, this ecosystem is government-developed and free to use. Agencies are discovering that they can achieve real-time “shared consciousness” using open, interoperable tools instead of locking themselves into expensive subscriptions. ATAK doesn’t care how many drones an agency operates—or what size they are. Whether a department fields a dozen DJI enterprise aircraft or a single ANAFI, the ecosystem scales with virtually no additional cost.

The Emerging Public Safety Tech Stack

Agencies are increasingly adopting a simple, repeatable configuration:

TAK (Team Awareness Kit): The geospatial awareness platform used by thousands of public safety and defense users worldwide. Comes in both android (ATAK) and iOS (ITAK) variants.

TAK Server: The central hub for user management, data exchange, and mission coordination.

UAS Tools Plugin: Adds drone telemetry display, video consumption, and mission planning capabilities inside ATAK.

MediaMTX: A lightweight, cross-platform video server that ingests RTMP, SRT, WebRTC, and more.

Everything in this stack can run on-premises for free, with many agencies spinning up small fanless PCs, Raspberry Pi 5 units, or existing department servers. Agencies without internal IT support can host the entire system in the cloud for less than $200 per year. Those who want turnkey support can choose from TAK-as-a-Service providers—still typically far below the cost of traditional subscription-based UAS systems.

A Shared Consciousness in the Field

The phrase “shared consciousness” is more than a buzzword. ATAK’s live geospatial environment allows every operator—command, drone pilots, ground teams, tactical units, and mutual-aid partners—to see the same operational picture. When paired with UAS Tools, that picture includes:

Live drone location

Heading, altitude, and speed

Camera aim point

Gimbal orientation

Sensor mode

Full-motion video feeds

But one of ATAK’s most underrated strengths is that it brings native augmented reality (AR) into the operational picture. Without extra paid modules, responders can toggle AR overlays directly inside the video feed or map view. These overlays can include:

Friendly unit positions (“blue forces”)

Incident markers

Points of interest

Dropped pins from other users

Hazard icons

Targets and last-known positions

This means drone operators—and everyone watching their feed—can instantly identify friendly responders in the camera frame, visually correlate ground and aerial unit positions, and understand the context of what the camera is seeing. ATAK is effectively fusing video intelligence with spatial intelligence in real time.

Commercial platforms generally do not provide this level of real-time AR overlay. Some offer limited map-based markers, but few overlay unit positions or mission objects inside the live video feed. ATAK delivers this out of the box, with no additional subscription, plugin, or hardware.

Because TAK is fully network agnostic, the system works over LTE, private 5G, FirstNet, Starlink, or even ad-hoc mesh networks at remote incidents—giving every responder the ability to operate with a shared, augmented, and highly intelligent common operating picture.

UAS Tools during Search & Rescue scenario training

Agnostic to Drone Manufacturer

Another reason ATAK is gaining traction: it isn’t tied to a single UAS brand. Many UAS GCS systems come with Android integrated into the controllers, or can be connected to an Android device as an interface.

Today, the UAS Tools plugin and TAK Server ecosystem support a broad array of platforms across the public safety, defense, and commercial space, including:

DJI enterprise platforms (Mavic 3 Enterprise/Thermal, Matrice series, Air 3S, etc.)

Autel enterprise series

Parrot ANAFI USA

Vantage Robotics systems

Red Cat Teal / Teal 2

ACSL NDAA-compliant platforms

Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger & SkyRaider

Skydio*

Generic MAVLink airframes , including custom builds and Blue UAS architectures

ATAK UAS Tools can ingest MAVLink-based telemetry either natively or through bridge utilities, making it highly attractive to agencies standardizing on NDAA-compliant or custom public safety drones.

One important footnote: Skydio supports only one-way integration (UAS → ATAK) on its commercial platforms. The DoD version of Skydio, however, supports bidirectional control and deeper interaction, giving military and federal users a higher degree of integration.

Bringing in Live Video with MediaMTX

MediaMTX has become a favorite within the UAS/TAK community because it’s:

Lightweight

Multi-platform

Easy to deploy

Extremely reliable

Completely free

A typical workflow looks like this:

Drone video is streamed to an RTMP or SRT endpoint (from DJI Pilot 2, Autel Enterprise app, a ground station, or a relay device). MediaMTX ingests the stream and makes it available in multiple output formats, including QR code sharing. ATAK users open the feed by clicking a network video marker or shared link. If the stream includes MISB/KLV metadata, ATAK overlays the location of what the camera sees in real time.

This takes only minutes to configure, and once set up, any connected field user can see the same aerial view as the pilot.

Swiftwater Rescue: A Real-World Example from Corona, CA

On Saturday, November 15th at 6:52 p.m., the Corona Fire Department responded to a water rescue in the Santa Ana Riverbed behind the 2000 block of Railroad Street. Heavy rains had led to rapidly rising flood waters, and CFD’s Swift Water Rescue Team—already pre-staffed for the weather event—began searching the area.

A drone equipped with a thermal sensor was launched immediately upon arrival. Its live video feed was streamed into MediaMTX, which then fed directly into ATAK, allowing every responding unit to see the aerial perspective in real time. Within moments, operators located two adult victims and a dog stranded on a small island, surrounded by fast-moving water.

The drone’s thermal imagery and AR overlays allowed responders across the incident—command, boat crews, and additional ground units—to maintain shared awareness of victim location, water conditions, and responder positions. This informed a coordinated rescue without requiring radio relays or guesswork.

Every responder—from command to downstream containment units—could see:

The heat signature of the victim

The debris pattern in the flow

The exact position of rescuers

Changing river conditions

CFD Rescue Boat 1 was deployed and made rapid access to the victims. The boat crew brought the two adults and the dog aboard, guided in part by the live overhead feed that all personnel could view simultaneously through ATAK. Once brought to dry land, the victims were evaluated by medical personnel and released.

This incident demonstrates the strength of an open, free UAS ecosystem: the drone pilot, command staff, and downstream responders all had the same live intelligence at the same time—thermal imagery, video, geolocation, and augmented reality—without the need for expensive streaming platforms or per-aircraft licensing.

Law Enforcement: Augmented Reality for Friend/Foe Awareness

Law enforcement agencies have also begun using the UAS + TAK ecosystem to overlay “friendly forces” directly into drone video. AR markers allow operators to see the positions of officers inside the live feed—something incredibly valuable during:

Perimeter containment

Search operations

Barricaded suspect incidents

Nighttime warrant service

Rural SAR deployments

With AR overlays, operators can quickly distinguish responders from unknown persons, maintain safer standoff distances, and coordinate with unmatched situational clarity—without additional hardware or subscription requirements.

Used by Agencies Across the Country

While dozens of agencies now rely on ATAK for UAS operations, the real power becomes clear when you look at how entire states are deploying the system:

Corona Fire Department (CA): Uses ATAK, UAS Tools, and MediaMTX for fire operations, thermal recon flights, and hazardous materials response.

Coconino County Sheriff Search & Rescue (AZ): Employs ATAK for wide-area tracking, backcountry SAR, and aerial overwatch in rugged terrain.

North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT): As the state’s lead for broadband, public-safety, and digital government, NCDIT is leveraging TAK tools to enhance large-scale incident coordination such as hurricanes and flood events.

Texas Department of Public Safety : TxDPS has built a statewide TAK-based server that now supports more than 50 partner agencies across the state. Their TAK system has been federated with the Texas Military Department, FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Colorado’s COTAK (Colorado Team Awareness Kit): Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting developed COTAK, a state-wide real-time location service based on ATAK, which launched a beta in 2024 offering free access to all public-safety agencies in the state. ( cotak.gov )

These examples illustrate how both local agencies and entire state systems are adopting the same open ecosystem—using ATAK, UAS Tools, and video streaming—to create a live airborne common operating picture, with video streaming, drone telemetry, and interagency situational awareness. The fact that states like Texas and Colorado are backing broad deployments underscores the system’s readiness for large-scale incidents, multi-agency coordination, and public-safety operations beyond just single drones or small teams.

Community Support: TAK Public Safety and DRONERESPONDERS

The growth of TAK in public safety hasn’t happened in a vacuum. A small ecosystem of nonprofits and community efforts is helping agencies get started and stay supported.

TAK Public Safety, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit launched in 2024, focuses specifically on helping public safety organizations adopt TAK for better situational awareness. They’ve been active on LinkedIn promoting free and low-cost TAK workshops, often in partnership with sponsors like CTI, giving smaller agencies access to hosted TAK environments and hands-on training they might not otherwise afford.

At the same time, DRONERESPONDERS, the leading public safety UAS nonprofit, has launched a dedicated TAK Working Group in partnership with UAS Strategic and Adeptus Cyber Solutions, LLC. This working group provides a TAK “sandbox” where agencies can experiment with TAK, UAS Tools, and server configurations, and learn how to build a tactical common operating picture for both ground and air assets—all without having to build everything alone from scratch.

Together, efforts like TAK Public Safety and the DRONERESPONDERS TAK Working Group are accelerating adoption of TAK-based UAS workflows and lowering the barrier to entry for agencies of all sizes.

Why Agencies Are Turning to Free, Open Tools

A complete ATAK + MediaMTX ecosystem costs:

$0 on-prem , or

>$200/year for cloud hosting

By contrast, agencies often spend:

Thousands per year on UAS-specific SaaS

Per-aircraft licensing fees

Per-user seat fees

Additional charges for video streaming or fleet telematics

With ATAK:

No aircraft limits

No user limits

No video limits

No proprietary lock-in

No cost barriers to scale

For multi-mission departments operating dozens of airframes, the cost differential becomes enormous.

Want to Learn More?

For agencies and pilots who want to explore this ecosystem in more depth, there are several high-value, low-cost (or free) starting points:

TAK.gov – The official government portal where ATAK, WinTAK, and related TAK applications can be requested and downloaded after registration.

The TAK Syndicate YouTube channel – A community-run channel that introduces TAK concepts, UAS integrations, and practical workflows, paired with a companion website ( thetaksyndicate.org ) full of resources and links into the broader TAK community.

TAK Public Safety nonprofit – Offers workshops, outreach, and guidance to help public safety agencies stand up TAK programs and connect with hosted servers, especially for smaller departments with limited IT staffing.

DRONERESPONDERS TAK Working Group – Provides a structured TAK sandbox and recurring learning sessions focused on how TAK can serve as a tactical common operating picture for public safety UAS. ( droneresponders.org )

The Regional Training Center ATAK for UAS Operations Course – A dedicated training program focused on integrating ATAK into UAS missions, covering telemetry overlays, video streaming workflows, UAS Tools configurations, and practical deployment strategies for fire, law enforcement, and SAR teams. The Regional Training Center is a nonprofit training cadre that delivers expert, research-driven, and affordable public safety instruction.

The Regional Training Center’s ATAK for UAS Operations Course

The Future of Public Safety UAS Is Open and Flexible

As more agencies experiment with the free TAK ecosystem, the advantages become hard to ignore. ATAK’s interoperability, native augmented reality, open architecture, and sensor-to-edge flexibility allow organizations to integrate drones directly into their daily operations—without requiring costly enterprise subscriptions.

The pairing of ATAK, UAS Tools, and MediaMTX offers public safety something rare:

A real-time, multi-user, multi-sensor, multi-drone awareness platform that is both powerful and free.

UAS overwatch during 4th of July celebration utilizing ATAK UAS Tool

With tools like these continuing to mature, 2026 may be the year public safety aviation pivots from proprietary silos to open, collaborative ecosystems.