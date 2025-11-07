This Week In Drones: Podcast Features Former CISA Leader Scott Parker on Drone Security and 2026 World Cup

The latest episode of This Week in Drones features an in-depth conversation with L. Scott Parker, a leading expert in homeland security and drone threat mitigation, who recently wrapped up his tenure as Chief of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

In the episode, Parker discusses his work at CISA and the agency’s ongoing efforts to strengthen drone detection, response, and risk management – especially as drones become more integrated into global events such as the World Cup. He shares insights from the CISA report titled: Unmanned Aircraft System Detection Technology Guidance For Critical Infrastructure, which outlines how federal, state, and private-sector entities can better identify, assess, and respond to aerial threats.

Parker brings more than 30 years of experience in national security, defense, and risk management. At CISA, he was instrumental in launching the agency’s first drone security initiative, helping shape federal policy on unmanned aircraft systems, and leading interagency coordination on drone-related threats – including the expansion of Department of Homeland Security flight restrictions over critical infrastructure.

Before heading CISA’s drone programs, Parker led initiatives addressing emerging threats to soft targets, insider risks, and cyber-physical systems. Earlier in his career, he served for more than two decades in the U.S. Army, where he held senior operational leadership roles supporting special operations and global security missions.

Watch and listen to the full conversation below:

