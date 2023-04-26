National Nuclear Security Administration Delivers 2023 Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan to Congress

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration delivered the Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan for Fiscal Year 2023. This report describes NNSA’s plans to implement the Biden Administration’s 2022 Nuclear Posture Review by maintaining a safe, secure, reliable, and effective nuclear weapons stockpile, without the need for nuclear explosive testing and while revitalizing the nuclear security enterprise.

This year’s SSMP details efforts to accomplish program requirements including producing 80 plutonium pits per year, continuing production of the B61-12 Life Extension Program (LEP) and the W88 Alteration 370 warheads on schedule, and achieving the first production units for the W80-4 LEP and W87-1 Modernization Program.

“The SSMP is an annual document provided to Congress and the American people that outlines the status of major warhead modernization programs and highlights key budget information,” said Jill Hruby, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator. “This year’s report was informed by the Nuclear Posture Review which reaffirmed our commitment to investing in new initiatives focused on stockpile production, scientific and technological innovation, and better collaboration with our partners in order to maintain a safe, secure, and effective nuclear deterrent.”

The FY 2023 SSMP can be found online here.

