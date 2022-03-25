57.1 F
New Sanctions Under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)

These determinations underscore the continuing need for all countries to remain vigilant to efforts by North Korea and Syria to advance their proliferation programs.

A Syrian Civil Defense rescue worker, aka the "White Helmets," shows his grief after the Douma chemical attack. (Syrian Civil Defense photo)

The United States announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in Russia and the DPRK and one entity in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).  As part of this action, we imposed sanctions against the Russian entities Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group); PFK Profpodshipnik; LLC, and Russian individual Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin; as well as DPRK entity Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau (SANS FAB); and DPRK individual Ri Sung Chol (aka Ri Su’ng-ch’o’l) for transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program.  These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern.

We also are imposing sanctions against the PRC entity Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd for supplying Syria with equipment controlled by the Australia Group chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime.  The ongoing imposition of INKSNA sanctions against PRC entities calls attention to the role of PRC entities in proliferation and shortcomings in the PRC’s implementation of export controls and its nonproliferation track record.

These determinations underscore the continuing need for all countries to remain vigilant to efforts by North Korea and Syria to advance their proliferation programs of concern.  We will continue to work to impede these programs and use our sanctions authorities to spotlight the foreign suppliers, such as these entities in the PRC and Russia that provide sensitive materials and technology to the DPRK and Syria.  The sanctions announced today will be in effect for two years and include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports.

