U.S. Releases Nuclear Weapons Data, Urges Russia to Reciprocate

Continuing with its tradition of transparency despite Russia’s purported suspension of New START, the United States has voluntarily released aggregate numbers of U.S. strategic offensive arms under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty’s (New START) central limits on nuclear weapons.

The data reveals that the U.S. has 662 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), and deployed heavy bombers. It also has 1419 warheads on deployed ICBMs, on deployed SLBMs, and nuclear warheads for deployed heavy bombers. In addition, the U.S. has 800 deployed and non-deployed missile launchers.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he was withdrawing Moscow’s participation in the New START Treaty, which was the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States. The two nations had previously agreed to extend the treaty through February 4, 2026.

At the time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Putin’s announcement was “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible”.

The United States continues to view transparency among nuclear weapon states as extremely valuable for reducing the likelihood of misperception, miscalculation, and costly arms competitions. In recent years, the United States has taken many steps to strengthen transparency, predictability, and stability in the nuclear space. Such measures are especially important in periods of high tension.

The United States calls on the Russian Federation to comply with its legally-binding obligations by returning to full implementation of the New START Treaty and all the stabilizing transparency and verification measures contained within it.

Read more at the Department of State