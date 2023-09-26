Virginia Man Who Manufactured Powerful TATP Explosive Admits to Illegal Possession

A Vinton, Virginia man, who illegally possessed explosives both at his home and at another property in Roanoke County, has pled guilty in federal court.

Robert Wayne Wright, 29, pled guilty earlier this month to one count of possessing an explosive as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, between June 2021 and September 2021, Wright manufactured triperoxide (TATP) on multiple occasions, both at his residence in Vinton and at another property off Branico Drive in South Roanoke County.

TATP is a powerful, highly unstable explosive that can be created using commercially available products.

On October 5, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors about explosions in rural Roanoke County. During the search, authorities recovered a small amount of unexploded TATP in a blue, plastic container.

At sentencing, Wright faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Craig B. Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made the announcement.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U. S. Attorneys Andrew Bassford and Michael Baudinet are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Read more at the Justice Department