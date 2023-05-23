57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasWMD

Weapons Expert Cut from Government Event Due to Twitter Posts

By Homeland Security Today
Dan Kaszeta (via Twitter)

A global expert on nerve agents, stood down from speaking at a U.K. government-backed conference, says he believes it is because he is outspoken on a range of issues including asylum policy.

Dan Kaszeta was disinvited from Tuesday’s Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference after his social media content was vetted. 

The Ministry of Defence said checks on people speaking at government-organized events ensured a balanced discussion. But Mr Kaszeta insisted he would have only spoken on his area of expertise. That is firmly in the area of chemical, biological and radiological weapons and warfare – a subject in which he has gathered three decades of experience. He also spent 12 years working as an adviser for the White House.

Read the full story at the BBC

Previous articleDriver Arrested for Threatening to Kill the President After Truck Crashes Into Security Barriers Near the White House
Next articleTSA Announces Changes to PreCheck as it Forecasts Memorial Day Travel Volumes
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals