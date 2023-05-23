Weapons Expert Cut from Government Event Due to Twitter Posts

A global expert on nerve agents, stood down from speaking at a U.K. government-backed conference, says he believes it is because he is outspoken on a range of issues including asylum policy.

Dan Kaszeta was disinvited from Tuesday’s Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference after his social media content was vetted.

The Ministry of Defence said checks on people speaking at government-organized events ensured a balanced discussion. But Mr Kaszeta insisted he would have only spoken on his area of expertise. That is firmly in the area of chemical, biological and radiological weapons and warfare – a subject in which he has gathered three decades of experience. He also spent 12 years working as an adviser for the White House.

