Boston-Logan TSA Officer Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Transportation Security Officer Beth-Anne Bousquet, from the Boston Logan International Airport. She passed away Sunday, October 31 after contracting COVID-19.
Bousquet joined TSA in August, and in a short time made a positive and lasting impression with her leadership team and her peers as being eager to learn and contribute as a hard-working member of the team. Most proud of her family, her husband of 20-years said that she chose to join TSA because of the mission and a strong desire to serve her country. She will be missed and fondly remembered.
Homeland Security Today joins TSA in offering condolences to Bousquet’s family, friends and colleagues.