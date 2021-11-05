33.6 F
Boston-Logan TSA Officer Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Transportation Security Officer Beth-Anne Bousquet, from the Boston Logan International Airport. She passed away Sunday, October 31 after contracting COVID-19.

Bousquet joined TSA in August, and in a short time made a positive and lasting impression with her leadership team and her peers as being eager to learn and contribute as a hard-working member of the team. Most proud of her family, her husband of 20-years said that she chose to join TSA because of the mission and a strong desire to serve her country. She will be missed and fondly remembered. 

Homeland Security Today joins TSA in offering condolences to Bousquet’s family, friends and colleagues.

Read the statement at TSA

