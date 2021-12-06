46.6 F
Get Your Paws on TSA’s 2022 Calendar

By Kylie Bielby
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 2022 calendar is now available to download free of charge. As ever, the calendar features the four-legged heroes of TSA with adorable photos of the canine officers alongside facts about the dogs and TSA itself.

This year’s calendar cover star is Alona of McCarran International Airport, who won the 2021 Cutest Canine Contest. She is joined by a team of furry friends like Jjackman from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, who is one of the remaining working canines from TSA’s Puppy Program. As Mr. January, Jjackman brings us some TSA history, PreCheck info, and all-important days to remember.

Do you know when national Pretzel Day is? Xaro from St. Louis Lambert International
Airport will be pleased to share that information with you. Betta from San Francisco International Airport will remind you of National Take Your Dog to Work Day, then take it easy with Lexi of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on National Hammock Day.

Learn more about TSA, the dogs who help to secure your travel, and even national days for your favourite snacks when you download the calendar at TSA.

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

