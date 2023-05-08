JFK Lead TSO Goes Above and Beyond to Make a Traveler’s Day

A traveler has written to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to acknowledge Lead TSA Officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport Nate Thomas who went above and beyond recently.

“On April 7th, I was traveling with my two children, one of which is special needs,” wrote Michelle Mason. “Waiting in long lines is very trying and difficult for her, but I do my best to keep her calm, which typically doesn’t last long. Thomas recognized that my daughter was at the end of her ‘patience threshold’ and made sure we got through the security line as quickly as possible to keep her calm. I can say without hesitation that he is one of, if not, the most caring, courteous and observant TSA employees that I have ever met. He made a very stressful situation easier to get through.

“I made sure to go to the desk on the other side of the security checkpoint to tell them how overly impressed I was with him and to get his name so that I could write about how he made my experience and the start of my vacation a lot better!

“I would like for him to be recognized and celebrated. I was shocked by this outstanding care, and it absolutely made my heart happy!

“I would also appreciate if this email could be forwarded to Officer Thomas as well as his supervisor. They should both know what a huge impact he had.”

Michelle’s letter highlights just one example of how TSA officers go above and beyond every day, not only to make travel safer, but more enjoyable too. Chapeau Lead TSO Thomas!

Read the letter at TSA