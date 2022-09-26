Ten-year-old Devarjeave “DJ” Daniel sworn in as TSA Canine Officer at National Canine Training Center

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) National Canine Training Center (CTC) located at Lackland Air Force Base hosted a swearing in ceremony to welcome the newest and youngest canine officer, 10-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel on Tuesday, September 13. DJ was transported onto the base by representatives of The Ferrari Kid non-profit organization in a Ferrari vehicle.

DJ Daniel is battling terminal brain and spine cancer with a dream of being a police officer. His mission during his fight against cancer was to join 100 law enforcement agencies. Amazingly, he has surpassed that more than six times and is now on his way to breaking a Guinness World Record.

TSA officials learned about DJ’s goal to be sworn in to 100 law enforcement agencies and they immediately set a plan to help make that dream a reality. TSA CTC Director Zebulon “Zeb” Polasek welcomed DJ’s family, The Ferrari Kid organization, Alzafar Shriners San Antonio, the media, and law enforcement officials to a ceremonial swearing in ceremony. During the event DJ’s father, Theodis Daniel and family members were lauded for their unwavering support of DJ and their work to make his dream a reality.

After the applause stopped DJ told a few jokes, and CTC Director Polasek surprised DJ with the announcement that a canine has been renamed DJ in honor of the brave 10-year-old. DJ got the opportunity to meet the re-named canine, spend time with him and his partner and learned they will be working with the Houston Police Department once their training is complete.

DJ enjoys telling jokes, giving strong hand-shakes and hugs, all of which he did Tuesday. The heat was no deterrent for DJ as he met and interacted with many of the dogs at the CTC, learned some commands, wore his canine officer shirt and posed for pictures.

Tuesday’s swearing in marked the 668th agency to welcome DJ as an honorary officer. Last month, DJ was sworn in as a TSA officer and Federal Air Marshal Service officer.

Congrats DJ and keep up the good work!

