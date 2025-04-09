40.9 F
TSA K9 Retires After 5 Years of Keeping Travelers Safe

By Erin Caine
According to a recent LinkedIn post from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), K9 Pawfficer Donald has retired after five years of dedicated service at Portland International Airport (PDX).

At 6½ years old and 90 pounds, Donald has spent much of his life as a professional protector, responsible for ensuring the safety of anyone passing through PDX by smelling for explosives.

TSA’s K9 units play a critical role in national security. Trained at the TSA Canine Training Center in San Antonio, Texas, these elite teams specialize in explosives detection across transportation sectors—aviation, cargo, maritime, and mass transit. Their training involves identifying a wide range of explosive odors, navigating complex environments, and working alongside handlers to ensure safety for the traveling public.

TSA canine teams are not only trained to detect emerging threats, but also serve as a visible deterrent to terrorism. With more than 1,000 teams deployed nationwide, these canines collectively log hundreds of thousands of hours protecting our nation’s transportation infrastructure each year.

