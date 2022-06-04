TSA Labor Union President Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme to Misappropriate Union Funds

The president of a local union representing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees pleaded guilty on June 1 in federal court in Boston to engaging in a fraud scheme to defraud the union by misappropriating $3,000 in union funds.

Marie LeClair, 59, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Aug. 16, 2022. LeClair was charged by an Information on April 26, 2022.

LeClair was the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2617, which was based in Boston and represented TSA employees. Beginning in or about March 2015, LeClair engaged in a scheme to defraud the union by misappropriating funds belonging to the union for her personal use. Specifically, LeClair transferred funds from union accounts to a travel debit card issued in her own name without the knowledge or authorization of the union and used the misappropriated union funds for personal expenses. On May 22, 2018, LeClair made a wire transfer of $3,000 from a union account to her personal travel debit card.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Kaplan of Rollins’ Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Office of Inspector General