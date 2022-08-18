61.3 F
TSA

TSA Labor Union President Sentenced in Fraud Scheme to Misappropriate Union Funds

By Homeland Security Today

The president of a local union representing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees was sentenced on August 15 in federal court in Boston for engaging in a fraud scheme to defraud the union by misappropriating $29,050 in union funds.

Marie LeClair, 59, of Lynn, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to three years of probation with six months of home confinement. LeClair was also ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture of $29,050. On June 2, 2022, LeClair pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

LeClair was the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2617, which was based in Boston and represented TSA employees. Beginning in or about March 2015, LeClair engaged in a scheme to defraud the union by misappropriating funds belonging to the union for her personal use. Specifically, LeClair transferred funds from union accounts to a travel debit card issued in her own name without the knowledge or authorization of the union and used the misappropriated union funds for personal expenses. On May 22, 2018, LeClair made a wire transfer of $3,000 from a union account to her personal travel debit card.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Kaplan of Rollins’ Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

