TSA Named as One of the 10 Best Employers for Veterans

This year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Monster and Military.com’s list of the 10 best employers and companies that hire veterans. The list highlights veteran-friendly employers that have strong track records of hiring and retaining veterans and military families. It also mentions some of TSA’s veteran support services, including the Employee Resource Group for veterans and families, veteran mentorship program and partnerships with veteran and military family organizations.

TSA hosted a ceremony on November 10 to recognize the veterans within the TSA workforce ahead of the Veterans Day federal holiday on Thursday. Nearly one fifth of TSA’s workforce are veterans.

The special ceremony was held at TSA’s new headquarters in Springfield, Va., and included remarks by TSA Administrator David Pekoske and the event’s keynote speaker, Mississippi’s Federal Security Director Kim D. Jackson. The Washington Dulles International Airport Color Guard conducted the ceremonial presentation of colors.

Jackson joined TSA following a 33-year military career with the Mississippi Army National Guard. He enlisted in March 1979 following high school graduation, then earned a commission as second lieutenant following graduation from college. Jackson retired as a brigadier general and continued his service by joining TSA five years ago as a human resources specialist.

“On this day, we honor those who serve and have served within the ranks of our nation’s Armed Forces. Their commitment and dedication to a mission greater than self is a testament to character, and it’s fitting that we take time to recognize their contribution,” said Pekoske. “It’s no surprise that veterans are a great match for employment at TSA. Our core values align with those of the Armed Forces, and we benefit from the experience and leadership veterans bring with them.”

