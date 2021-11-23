30.7 F
TSA Transportation Security Manager Joseph Santos Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Transportation Security Manager Joseph “Joe” Santos, from San Diego International Airport. He passed away on November 20, after contracting COVID-19.

Santos retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a military policeman before joining TSA in March 2002. At TSA, he assisted in rolling out screening operations at various airports across the country as a member of the Mobile Screening Force. He returned to San Diego in October 2002, and was promptly promoted to a manager the following month. He will be fondly remembered and his hard work, leadership and dedication to the TSA mission will be greatly missed.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today joins TSA in offering our heartfelt condolences to Santos’s family, friends and colleagues.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

