TSA Transportation Security Manager Joseph Santos Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad loss of Transportation Security Manager Joseph “Joe” Santos, from San Diego International Airport. He passed away on November 20, after contracting COVID-19.

Santos retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a military policeman before joining TSA in March 2002. At TSA, he assisted in rolling out screening operations at various airports across the country as a member of the Mobile Screening Force. He returned to San Diego in October 2002, and was promptly promoted to a manager the following month. He will be fondly remembered and his hard work, leadership and dedication to the TSA mission will be greatly missed.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today joins TSA in offering our heartfelt condolences to Santos’s family, friends and colleagues.