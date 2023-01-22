$2.5 Billion Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Hundreds of Armored Vehicles, Air Defense Support

The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense, and other important capabilities including:

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Eight Avenger air defense systems;

59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 295,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition;

90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) with 20 mine rollers;

53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs);

350 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

20,000 155mm artillery rounds;

Approximately 600 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

95,000 105mm artillery rounds;

Approximately 11,800 120mm mortar rounds;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

12 ammunition support vehicles;

6 command post vehicles;

22 tactical vehicles to tow weapons;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets;

Over 3,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

Demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;

Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

Night vision devices;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

The Kremlin’s most recent air attacks against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure again demonstrate the devastating impact of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. This package provides additional NASAMS munitions and Avenger air defense systems to help Ukraine counter a range of short and medium range threats and bolster Ukraine’s layered air defense. The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armored capability.

In total, the United States has committed more than $27.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $29.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $26.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24, 2022.

