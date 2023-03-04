47 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Ukraine

33rd Drawdown of Equipment from DoD Inventories for Ukraine Since August 2021 Valued at Up to $400 Million

Package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), an additional 155mm artillery rounds, and an additional 105mm artillery rounds.

By Homeland Security Today
Army Sgt. Ryan Townsend, 841st Transportation Battalion operations hatch foreman, inspects Bradley Fighting Vehicles as they are parked within the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation's choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This package features more ammunition and support equipment for Ukraine’s precision fires, artillery, and armored vehicle operations. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s thirty-third drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and is valued at up to $400 million.

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • Additional 155mm artillery rounds;
  • Additional 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Additional 25mm ammunition;
  • Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges;
  • Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;
  • Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
  • Spare parts and other field equipment.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

