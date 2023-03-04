33rd Drawdown of Equipment from DoD Inventories for Ukraine Since August 2021 Valued at Up to $400 Million

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This package features more ammunition and support equipment for Ukraine’s precision fires, artillery, and armored vehicle operations. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s thirty-third drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and is valued at up to $400 million.

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Additional 155mm artillery rounds;

Additional 105mm artillery rounds;

Additional 25mm ammunition;

Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges;

Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

