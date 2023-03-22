$350M Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Ammunition, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles

The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the thirty-fourth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and is valued at up to $350 million.
- Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- 155mm artillery rounds;
- 25mm ammunition;
- High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
- 81mm and 60mm mortar systems and mortar rounds;
- AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;
- Grenade launchers, small arms, and associated ammunition;
- Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;
- Mine clearing equipment;
- Heavy fuel tankers;
- Thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;
- Riverine patrol boats;
- Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
- Spare parts and other field equipment.
To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.