Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Ukraine

$350M Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Ammunition, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

By Homeland Security Today
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, left, and Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander hold a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with world leaders at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the thirty-fourth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and is valued at up to $350 million.

  • Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm artillery rounds;
  • 25mm ammunition;
  • High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
  • 81mm and 60mm mortar systems and mortar rounds;
  • AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;
  • Grenade launchers, small arms, and associated ammunition;
  • Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;
  • Mine clearing equipment;
  • Heavy fuel tankers;
  • Thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;
  • Riverine patrol boats;
  • Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
  • Spare parts and other field equipment.

To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

Read more at the Defense Department

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

