$350M Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Ammunition, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles

The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the thirty-fourth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and is valued at up to $350 million.

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm artillery rounds;

25mm ammunition;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

81mm and 60mm mortar systems and mortar rounds;

AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;

Grenade launchers, small arms, and associated ammunition;

Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;

Mine clearing equipment;

Heavy fuel tankers;

Thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;

Riverine patrol boats;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

