Ukraine

$457.5 Million in New U.S. Civilian Security Assistance for Ukraine

Since mid-December 2021, the United States has now committed more than $645 million in assistance.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets a Ukrainian official during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022. Secretary Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III traveled to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DoD photo)

The following statement was issued by Secretary of State Tony Blinken:

The United States committed an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to improve their operational capacity and save lives as they continue to help defend the Ukrainian people, their freedom, and their democracy from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression.

Since mid-December 2021, the United States has now committed more than $645 million in assistance that has provided a tangible, positive impact on our Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners, including the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) and State Border Guard Service.  Our provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders.  Ukrainian law enforcement officers remain resilient, motivated, and determined to carry out their wide-ranging law enforcement missions and support for innocent civilians in towns and cities facing continuous Russian shelling.

In addition to expanding our direct assistance to Ukrainian law enforcement, a portion of this new assistance will also continue U.S. support for the Ukrainian government’s efforts to document, investigate, and prosecute atrocities perpetrated by Russia’s forces, drawing on our long-standing relationship with Ukrainian criminal justice agencies, including the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General and the NPU’s war crimes unit.

The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine.

