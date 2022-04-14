80.6 F
$800 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Howitzers, Javelins, Drones

This authorization is the seventh drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Airmen form the 730th Air Mobility Squadron and Government of Japan move humanitarian aid cargo into the cargo deck of a C-17 Globemaster III at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

This afternoon, April 13, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $800 million tailored to meet urgent Ukrainian needs for today’s fight as Russian forces shift the focus of their ruthless aggression to eastern Ukraine. This authorization is the seventh drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Capabilities in this package include:

  • 18 155mm Howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds;
  • Ten AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars;
  • Two AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radars;
  • 300 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • 500 Javelin missiles and thousands of other anti-armor systems;
  • 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • 100 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;
  • 11 Mi-17 helicopters;
  • Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;
  • Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
  • Medical equipment;
  • 30,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
  • Over 2,000 optics and laser rangefinders;
  • C-4 explosives and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing; and
  • M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions configured to be consistent with the Ottawa Convention.

The United States has now committed more than $3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $2.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24.

The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities.

The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression.

