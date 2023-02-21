Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes More Ammunition for HIMARS and Howitzers

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend their country as well as more Javelins, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars. This is the Biden Administration’s thirty-second drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and it is valued at up to $460 million.
- Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- Additional 155mm artillery rounds;
- Additional 120mm mortar rounds;
- Four air surveillance radars;
- Additional Javelin anti-armor systems;
- Approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets;
- Four Bradley Infantry Fire Support Team vehicles;
- Two tactical vehicles to recover equipment;
- Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
- Demolition munitions;
- Night vision devices;
- Tactical secure communications systems;
- Medical supplies;
- Spare parts and other field equipment.
To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.