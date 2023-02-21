Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes More Ammunition for HIMARS and Howitzers

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend their country as well as more Javelins, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars. This is the Biden Administration’s thirty-second drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and it is valued at up to $460 million.

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Additional 155mm artillery rounds;

Additional 120mm mortar rounds;

Four air surveillance radars;

Additional Javelin anti-armor systems;

Approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets;

Four Bradley Infantry Fire Support Team vehicles;

Two tactical vehicles to recover equipment;

Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

Demolition munitions;

Night vision devices;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Medical supplies;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

Read more at the Defense Department