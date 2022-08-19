84.4 F
Assistant Secretary Lee Satterfield to Deliver Remarks at the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra Concert at Kennedy Center

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra includes recent refugees, Ukrainian members of European orchestras, and some of the country's top musicians.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022.

Celebrating Ukraine’s cultural heritage and underscoring the United States’ continued support of a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield will deliver remarks at the final Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra includes recent refugees, Ukrainian members of European orchestras, and some of the top musicians of Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and elsewhere in Ukraine. The concerts in the United States—organized by the Metropolitan Opera in collaboration with the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center—aim to demonstrate support for the people of Ukraine. Its European and American tour includes concerts in 12 cities, including London, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, and Berlin, will conclude on Saturday in Washington, DC.

The performance will be filmed for broadcast on PBS to air September 9, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET.  For press inquiries, please contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at eca-press@state.gov.

Read more at the State Department

