Biden Arrives in Ukraine for Surprise Visit

As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, President Biden is in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm the United States’ unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said from Kyiv on Monday. “He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.”

Today, Biden is meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on U.S. support for Ukraine.

“I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” Biden said, adding that he will announce later this week additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. “Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure,” Biden said.

After his meeting in Ukraine, the U.S. President will travel to Poland to meet President Duda and the leaders of America’s Eastern Flank Allies, as well as deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the UN Charter.

