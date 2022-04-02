Defense Department Announces $300 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine

This afternoon, April 1, the Department of Defense (DoD) notified Congress of additional assistance activities under authority provided by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Through USAI, DoD will provide up to $300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself. This decision underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia’s war of choice.

Capabilities in this package include:

• Laser-guided rocket systems;

• Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

• Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

• Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

• Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;

• Small-to-large caliber nonstandard ammunition;

• Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, and optics;

• Tactical secure communications systems;

• Non-standard machine guns;

• Commercial satellite imagery services;

• Medical supplies, field equipment, and spare parts.

The United States has now committed more than $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia’s unprovoked, premeditated invasion.

Unlike Presidential Drawdown, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DoD stocks. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide to the Ukrainians additional capabilities.

The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression.

