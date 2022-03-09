40.7 F
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Department of State Partners with GoFundMe.org to Help Ukrainians

 This partnership with GoFundMe.org is designed to mobilize private-sector donations and individual giving to support relief organizations.

By Homeland Security Today
Korczowa Refugee Reception Center in Poland on March 5, 2022. (State Department photo by Ron Przysucha)

The Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships has established a public-private partnership with GoFundMe.org to direct funds to organizations that are helping to address the humanitarian needs of those impacted by the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine.  This partnership with GoFundMe.org is designed to mobilize private-sector donations and individual giving to support relief organizations aiding those impacted by Russia’s actions.

Businesses, philanthropies, and individuals interested in supporting the humanitarian response can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ukraine-humanitarian-fund  to learn more.  Please note: while recipient organizations identified have undergone due diligence, the Department must disclaim any and all responsibility or liability for donor and GoFundMe transactions relating to this fundraiser.

To help promote the campaign on social media, donors are encouraged to include the campaign’s website  and the hashtag #UnitedWithUkraine in social media posts.

Read more at the State Department

