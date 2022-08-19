84.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 19, 2022
spot_img
Ukraine

DoD Announces $775 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

The United States has committed approximately $10.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration.

By Homeland Security Today
Team Dover Airmen load pallets of ammunition onto a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Ukraine during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $775 million to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s nineteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Capabilities in this package include:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 16 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds;
  • 15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • 40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with mine rollers;
  • Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles;
  • 50 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);
  • 1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • 1,000 Javelin anti-armor systems;
  • 2,000 anti-armor rounds;
  • Mine clearing equipment and systems;
  • Demolition munitions;
  • Tactical secure communications systems;
  • Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders.

In total, the United States has committed approximately $10.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $12.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

As President Biden has made clear, we will support Ukraine as they defend their democracy for as long as it takes. The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements.

Read more at the Defense Department

Previous articleIAEA Director General Warns of Risk of ‘Severe Nuclear Accident with Potentially Grave Consequences’ at Zaporizhzya
Next articleCoast Guard Air Station Houston Crew Recognized for Saving 9 During Rig Fire
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals