DoD Announces $775 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $775 million to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s nineteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Capabilities in this package include:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

16 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds;

15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems;

40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with mine rollers;

Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles;

50 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);

1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

1,000 Javelin anti-armor systems;

2,000 anti-armor rounds;

Mine clearing equipment and systems;

Demolition munitions;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders.

In total, the United States has committed approximately $10.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $12.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

As President Biden has made clear, we will support Ukraine as they defend their democracy for as long as it takes. The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements.

