DoD Announces Nearly $3 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder:

On August 24, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $3 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

This USAI package, which is being announced on Ukraine Independence Day, underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine over the long term – representing a multi-year investments to build the enduring strength of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as it continues to defend its sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression. Unlike Presidential Drawdown (PDA), which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid- and long-term to ensure Ukraine can continue to defend itself as an independent, sovereign and prosperous state. It is the biggest tranche of security assistance for Ukraine to date. Capabilities include:

Six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) with additional munitions for NASAMS;

Up to 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition;

Up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition;

Up to 24 counter-artillery radars;

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and support equipment for Scan Eagle UAS systems;

VAMPIRE Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket systems;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

The United States has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021. In total, the United States has committed more than $15.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014.

Through both PDA and USAI, DoD continues to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate and longer-term security assistance needs.

Together with our Allies and partners, our unified efforts will help Ukraine continue to be successful today and build the enduring strength of their forces to ensure the continued freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people for years to come.

