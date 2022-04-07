Fact Sheet: U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine

The security assistance the Biden Administration is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force.
- The Administration is working around the clock to fulfill Ukraine’s priority security assistance requests, delivering weapons from U.S. stocks when they are available, and facilitating the delivery of weapons by allies and partners when their systems better suit Ukraine’s needs.
- All of the anti-armor and anti-air systems from the two packages of security assistance the President approved in March have been delivered.
- The Administration is continuing to work with allies and partners to identify additional weapons systems to help the Ukrainian military defend its country.
- At President Zelenskyy’s request, this includes helping Ukraine acquire longer-range anti-aircraft systems and munitions that they are trained to use.
- More than 30 nations have sent Ukraine security assistance, thanks in part to our diplomacy.
- On April 5, the Administration announced an additional $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine through Presidential Drawdown Authority. The Administration also announced $300 million in security assistance on April 1 under authorities provided by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
- These announcements bring the U.S. commitment to more than $1.7 billion in security assistance since Russia’s February 24 invasion, and $2.4 billion since the beginning of the Administration.
- United States security assistance committed to Ukraine includes:
- Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- Over 5,000 Javelin anti-armor systems;
- Over 7,000 other anti-armor systems;
- Hundreds of Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- Over 7,000 small arms;
- Over 50,000,000 rounds of ammunition;
- 45,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
- Laser-guided rocket systems;
- Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars;
- Four counter-mortar radar systems;
- Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;
- Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, and optics;
- Tactical secure communications systems;
- Commercial satellite imagery services;
- Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;
- Medical supplies to include first aid kits.