Over the past 48 hours, the global security landscape has shifted sharply – and dangerously.

President Zelenskyy, citing Ukrainian intelligence, has confirmed that Russia is preparing new military operations in Europe, beyond Ukraine’s borders. While a large-scale conventional invasion of NATO territory remains unlikely, the threat of hybrid warfare – including sabotage, covert raids, cyberattacks, and political destabilisation – is rising. These tactics are designed to test NATO’s resolve without triggering full-scale war.

This comes as an estimated 700,000 Russian troops are deployed across occupied Ukraine and border regions such as Kursk and Belgorod – the largest military footprint since the full-scale invasion began.

Equally troubling is the growing presence of foreign military personnel supporting Russia. North Korean soldiers are reportedly operating in the Kursk region, while China is said to be sending ‘workers’ to reinforce Russian fortifications in occupied Ukrainian territory. These are not symbolic moves – they send a clear strategic message.

Meanwhile, the US has launched a strike on Iran’s nuclear sites in ‘Operation Midnight Hammer.’ B-2 bombers targeted Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan with bunker-buster munitions. Iran has vowed retaliation, including possible strikes on US forces and allies. Today, its parliament approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz – a vital artery for global energy. The situation remains dangerously unstable.

None of these developments exist in isolation. From Ukraine to Iran, from Chinese ‘workers’ in Donbas to North Korean soldiers in Kursk, we are witnessing the rise of a new strategic alignment. While not formally allied, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and – more cautiously – China are acting in ways that challenge Western cohesion and resolve.

This is Europe’s moment of reckoning. For over three years, NATO has provided critical support to Ukraine – yet has still failed to close the skies. Civilians remain exposed to airstrikes and drone attacks launched from Russian territory and occupied Ukrainian areas – a vulnerability that Moscow continues to exploit with impunity. This failure not only prolongs the war but sends a dangerous message to adversaries worldwide.

Amid these shifts, millions of lives hang in the balance, highlighting the urgent need for a united and decisive response. The choices made now will determine whether we uphold the rules-based order or slide into a more fragmented, unstable world.

The evolving threats demand unity and strategic clarity from Europe, the US, and their allies. Coordinated action is essential: increasing support for Ukraine, enforcing the ‘massive’ sanctions on Russia promised by European leaders, investing in defence, and strengthening alliances. Today’s choices will shape peace and stability for years to come.