George W. Bush Presidential Center Hosts Ukrainian Journalists for Documentary Screening on Russia’s Persecution of Christians

The George W. Bush Presidential Center welcomed a delegation of Ukrainian journalists recently from The Kyiv Independent and other outlets for a visit in Dallas, where they presented their new documentary, No God But Theirs. The film sheds light on Russia’s ongoing persecution of Christians in occupied Ukrainian territories — an issue that has drawn increasing international concern since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The documentary focuses on Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast known for its long history of religious and cultural diversity. Before the occupation, Melitopol was home to numerous Christian denominations, including Protestant, Greek Catholic, and Baptist congregations that often worked together in their communities.

According to The Kyiv Independent, that changed abruptly after Russian forces took control of the region. Churches were raided, clergy were interrogated, and several religious institutions were banned and stripped of property. Some priests were deported or forced to flee under threat, while propaganda campaigns accused them of criminal activity. Those who remained were forced to practice their faith in secret.

The film features interviews with four Melitopol clergy members — Bishop Dmytro Bodyu of the Pentecostal Church “Word of Life,” Father Oleksandr Bohomaz of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and Pastors Mykhailo Brytsyn and Ihor Ivashchuk of the Baptist Church “Grace.” Through their testimonies, No God But Theirs documents what the filmmakers describe as a pattern of intimidation and religious persecution under Russian occupation.

The full documentary, No God But Theirs, is available here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)