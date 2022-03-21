57.7 F
Ukraine

Hospitals Bombed and Apartments Destroyed: Mapping Incidents of Civilian Harm in Ukraine

Bellingcat has been documenting and logging incidents that appear to depict civilian impact or harm since the beginning of the conflict.

By Homeland Security Today
In the area of Popasna in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian missile. (Ukraine Ministry of Defence)

In the central Ukrainian city of Uman, a bloodied body lies lifeless in the street. It’s February 24, and Russia’s invasion of its neighbour has just begun. Debris is strewn across the road and the windows of nearby cars have been shattered. CCTV footage from a nearby shop shows a huge explosion took place here at just after 7am local time. A crater, clearly visible in social media video, appears to confirm a rocket was the cause of the explosion, taking the life of the individual lying motionless nearby.

Two days later in Melitopol, a camera is pointed at the front of a hospital in the centre of the city. The rapid patter of gunfire can be heard as the shaky footage focuses on what is described as the hospital’s oncology department. A number of unidentified munitions strike the building leading to several small explosions. The camera pans around and a giant red cross that adorns the hospital entrance is visible. This menacing and chaotic scene is captured by an individual standing outside residential apartment blocks that look on to the facility.

Bellingcat has been documenting and logging incidents such as these – which have been posted to social media channels – and others that appear to depict incidents of civilian impact or harm since the beginning of the conflict.

Read more at Bellingcat

