IAEA to Inspect Nuclear Locations in Ukraine Following Russian Statements

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that it is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on October 23 about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed yesterday that both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors. He added that the IAEA received a written request from Ukraine on October 24 to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at the two locations.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations,” said Director General Grossi. “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material.

Read more at IAEA