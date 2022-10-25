58.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
spot_img
Ukraine

IAEA to Inspect Nuclear Locations in Ukraine Following Russian Statements

By Homeland Security Today
An IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) left for Ukraine in August to ensure nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. (Photo: F. Dahl/IAEA)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that it is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on October 23 about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine. 

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed yesterday that both locations are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors. He added that the IAEA received a written request from Ukraine on October 24 to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at the two locations.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations,” said Director General Grossi. “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material.

Read more at IAEA

Previous articleMonitoring Social Media Platforms: How Intertemporal Dynamics Affect Radicalization Research
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals