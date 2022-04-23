60.1 F
‘I’m a Former Marine Training Ukrainians – The Russians Are Worse Than ISIS’

I didn't want to be an observer. People who I knew from previous visits, who are now in the Ukrainian military, asked me for help.

By Homeland Security Today
Damage caused after shelling in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine. (UNICEF/Evegeniy Maloletk)

I came back to Ukraine on March 12, originally to write for an American outlet that covers defense related news. I wrote four or five articles in the first week but then it just started to seem so frivolous; I didn’t want to be an observer. People who I knew from previous visits, who are now in the Ukrainian military, asked me for help. They thought, because I am a former U.S. Marine, that I was representing the U.S. government, no matter how often I said that I wasn’t.

My first experience of combat as a Marine was in Mogadishu, Somalia in the ’90s and then subsequently I was in the first Marine division during the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. I have completed tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, been involved in the evacuation of civilians from Libya in 2011 and commanded a special operations task force against the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2016.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

