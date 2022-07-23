90.8 F
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Ukraine

New Drawdown, USAI Funds Bring U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine to $8.2 Billion

Latest round includes four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 36,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition.

By Homeland Security Today
Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron assist in loading ammunition onto a commercial plane bound for Ukraine during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 21, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

Attributed to Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale:

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $270 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes President Biden’s announcement of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $175 million, as well as $95 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

The Presidential Drawdown is the sixteenth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include additional quantities of weapons systems and equipment that Ukrainians have been using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country, including:

•    Four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional ammunition for HIMARS;

•    Four Command Post Vehicles;

•    36,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition;

•    Additional anti-armor weapons, spare parts, and other equipment.

Under USAI, the DoD will also provide Ukraine with:

•    Up to 580 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Unlike Presidential Drawdown, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DoD stocks. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The United States has now committed approximately $8.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. The United States continues to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its evolving battlefield requirements.

The Fact Sheet on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine can be found here.

Read more at the Defense Department

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

