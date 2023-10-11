56 F
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Ukraine

New Ukraine Assistance Package Includes Additional Air Defense Capabilities, Anti-Tank Weapons

This announcement is the Biden Administration's forty-eighth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

By Homeland Security Today
Various types of aircraft from several different countries sit on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2023. Ministers of defense and key military leaders from over 50 countries attended the 15th Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Sept. 19, 2023, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how to continue providing the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to protect themselves against Russia’s continued aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s forty-eighth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This package includes additional air defense capabilities, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

This security assistance package is an important signal of United States’ continued commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. This package utilizes assistance previously authorized for Ukraine during prior fiscal years under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June.

The United States remains committed to working with Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs in the near term, and the Biden Administration calls on Congress to meet its commitment to the people of Ukraine by passing additional funding to ensure Ukraine continues to have what it needs to defend itself against Russia’s brutal war of choice. Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere, while strengthening our defense industrial base  and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people.

The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $200 million, include:

1.           AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
2.           Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment;
3.           Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
4.           155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
5.           Precision aerial munitions;
6.           Electronic warfare equipment;
7.           Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
8.           AT-4 anti-armor systems;
9.           Small arms and more than 16 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
10.        Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and
11.        Spare parts, training munitions, maintenance, and other field equipment.

Read more at the Defense Department

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

