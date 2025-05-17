83.3 F
Ukraine

Putin Can’t Afford Peace: Russian Economy Hinges on War Spending

Justin Zeefe
By Justin Zeefe
(Photo: Justin Zeefe via AI)

A few folks have asked our take on why Putin won’t agree to a ceasefire. My answer? For the same reason he’s building bases near Finland: Russia’s economy collapses if defense spending slows down. Why? It’s the only coal in the furnace.

Kremlin 2024 defense spending was 6.3% of GDP, up 55% over 2023. Expected to increase to 7.5% this year.

39 % of all RU federal spending in 2024 was earmarked for defence and internal security.

Urals crude trading >40% below the Kremlin’s own budget benchmark, CPI passed 10% in March, and the Central Bank’s key rate is 21%(!!)

We haven’t seen these [clowns] putting up numbers like this since perestroika!

It’s now the country’s de‑facto jobs program: 20% of Russia’s manufacturing jobs earning 20‑30% wage premiums to keep three‑shift lines humming.

Yea, Moscow still out‑builds the West; they’re turning out ~250K artillery rounds a month (~3M/yr). The EU aims to produce 2M shells this year (U.S. target is 1M).

Luckily for Russia, overproduction isn’t a risk because Ukrainian deepstrikes have cratered *FOUR* of Russia’s seven largest & heavily guarded stockpiles.

The most recent was just last month, when a single strike erased three years of U.S. factory output at today’s pace – an entire year of Russia’s front‑line demand(!)

So Russia has to backfill – even at full speed, they can’t get close – they’re leaning so hard on Pyongyang that Western intel says half of front‑line shells are now DPRK‑made.

So that’s why he doesn’t stop. He can’t – his life depends on it.

Justin Zeefe, a founding partner at Green Flag Ventures, has a distinguished background that blends government intelligence operations with entrepreneurial leadership. Justin co-founded the leading commercial intelligence firm Nisos, and led its development from the seed stage to Series B, navigating complex threats to secure Fortune 1000 companies and generating over $70 million in revenue from 2014 to 2022. His experience extends beyond the corporate world into a decade-long tenure in the U.S. Government, where he specialized in counterintelligence and digital security, often in challenging warzone environments. This role equipped him with a nuanced understanding of the interplay between technology and security on a global scale. At Green Flag, Justin leverages his extensive background to mentor and propel innovative tech startups specializing in dual-use technology, AI/ML, and cybersecurity. His strategic vision and deep-rooted connections in the tech and government sectors enable early access to promising ventures and facilitate their growth and expansion into global markets.

