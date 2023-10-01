Senate Leaders Release Joint Statement on Their Commitment to Supporting Ukraine

On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released the following joint statement with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine), Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Chair Chris Coons (D-Del.), and Subcommittee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on the Senate’s bipartisan commitment to supporting Ukraine:

“We welcome today’s agreement to avoid a harmful and unnecessary shutdown of the federal government.

“Nevertheless, this agreement leaves a number of urgent priorities outstanding. In the coming weeks, we expect the Senate will work to ensure the U.S. government continues to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine.

“We support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty against Putin’s brazen aggression, and we join a strong bipartisan majority of our colleagues in this essential work. With the eyes of our partners, allies, and adversaries upon us, we keenly understand the importance of American leadership and are committed to strengthening it from Europe to the Indo-Pacific.”