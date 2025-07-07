spot_img
82.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 7, 2025
Ukraine

Snake Island Institute Launches in Kyiv to Strengthen U.S. and Ukraine Security Ties

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
(Photo: Snake Island Institute)

In a move to deepen defense collaboration between Ukraine and the United States, the Snake Island Institute (SII) officially launched its operations in Kyiv recently. The institute aims to transform Ukraine from a recipient of international support into a proactive contributor to global security, particularly in the face of evolving threats from Russia.

The event featured a closed-door roundtable with military leaders, defense experts, veterans, and diplomats. Discussions centered on Ukraine’s potential role as a strategic security partner beyond NATO frameworks, especially as Russia signals intentions for renewed aggression by 2030.

SII operates on three core pillars: battlefield-informed analytics, defense technology innovation, and strategic advocacy. Notably, it collaborates with AB3Tech, Ukraine’s first combat tech lab embedded within the 3rd Assault Brigade, to accelerate defense tech development. The institute has also organized U.S. advocacy missions, conducted over 50 high-level meetings with U.S. officials, and published analytical reports to inform policy decisions.

A recent SII report, “Russia’s Strategic Exploitation of Military Pauses in Ukraine,” based on a May 2025 survey of Ukrainian service members, highlights concerns over Russia’s use of ceasefires to regroup and rearm. Key findings include:

  • 91% of surveyed troops reported witnessing or experiencing ceasefire violations.
  • 100% expressed distrust in Russia’s future ceasefire commitments.
  • 95% believe Russia uses ceasefires to prepare for renewed offensives.

The report highlights the need for enforceable international guarantees and accountability measures in any future ceasefire agreements.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
From the LA Fires to the Texas Floods, Consumer Drones Keep Getting in the Way of Rescue Operations
Next article
What the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Means for America’s Small Businesses
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals