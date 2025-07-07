In a move to deepen defense collaboration between Ukraine and the United States, the Snake Island Institute (SII) officially launched its operations in Kyiv recently. The institute aims to transform Ukraine from a recipient of international support into a proactive contributor to global security, particularly in the face of evolving threats from Russia.

The event featured a closed-door roundtable with military leaders, defense experts, veterans, and diplomats. Discussions centered on Ukraine’s potential role as a strategic security partner beyond NATO frameworks, especially as Russia signals intentions for renewed aggression by 2030.

SII operates on three core pillars: battlefield-informed analytics, defense technology innovation, and strategic advocacy. Notably, it collaborates with AB3Tech, Ukraine’s first combat tech lab embedded within the 3rd Assault Brigade, to accelerate defense tech development. The institute has also organized U.S. advocacy missions, conducted over 50 high-level meetings with U.S. officials, and published analytical reports to inform policy decisions.

A recent SII report, “Russia’s Strategic Exploitation of Military Pauses in Ukraine,” based on a May 2025 survey of Ukrainian service members, highlights concerns over Russia’s use of ceasefires to regroup and rearm. Key findings include:

91% of surveyed troops reported witnessing or experiencing ceasefire violations.

100% expressed distrust in Russia’s future ceasefire commitments.

95% believe Russia uses ceasefires to prepare for renewed offensives.

The report highlights the need for enforceable international guarantees and accountability measures in any future ceasefire agreements.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)